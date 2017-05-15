Speakers lined up for schools’ Commencement ceremonies

More than a dozen distinguished speakers will take part in Commencement-related events for Class of 2017 graduates and their families and guests this week at Washington University in St. Louis.

Best-selling author Anna Quindlen will give the address for the universitywide Commencement, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, in Brookings Quadrangle on the Danforth Campus.

Other speakers include:

Wednesday, May 17

Victoria Thomas, coordinator of the English program and a lecturer in writing in University College in Arts & Sciences, for the University College ceremony, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, in Graham Chapel. The student speaker is Paul Banda, a master’s candidate in human resources management in University College.

Thursday, May 18

Jennifer R. Smith, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, for the College of Arts & Sciences ceremony, at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18, in Brookings Quadrangle. The student speaker is Maria Ruiz, a bachelor’s candidate in global health and environment in anthropology with a minor in biology, both in Arts & Sciences.

Greg Hyslop, chief technology officer for Boeing Co. and senior vice president of Boeing Engineering, Test & Technology, for the School of Engineering & Applied Science ceremony, at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, in the Athletic Complex Field House.

Bradley Evanoff, MD, the Sutter Professor of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, director of the Institute of Clinical and Translational Sciences, and assistant dean for Clinical and Translational Research; David H. Perlmutter, MD, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs and dean of the School of Medicine; Victoria J. Fraser, MD, the Adolphus Busch Professor and head of the Department of Medicine; and Graham Colditz, MD, DrPH, the Niess-Gain Professor of Surgery, director of Population Health Sciences, and deputy director of the Institute for Public Health, for the Programs in Clinical Investigation, Population Health Sciences and Applied Health Behavior Research joint recognition ceremony, at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18, in the King Center, Bernard Becker Medical Library.

Deanna Barch, chair and professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences and professor of radiology in the School of Medicine, for the Graduate School Hooding and Recognition Ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18, in the Athletic Complex varsity gym.

Jason Green, AB ’03, co-founder of SkillSmart and former national voter registration director for the Obama for America re-election campaign, for the Brown School recognition ceremony, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, in the Field House.

Cheree Berry, BFA ’00, CEO and creative director of Cheree Berry Paper, for the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts’ College of Art/Graduate School of Art ceremony, at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, in Graham Chapel. The undergraduate student speaker is Madeleine Gibson, a bachelor’s candidate in communication design and in English in Arts & Sciences; the graduate student speaker is Kari Varner, a master’s candidate in visual art.

Friday, May 19

Ann Rolland, AB ’80, MArch ’82, principal and studio director at FXFOWLE, for the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts’ College of Architecture/Graduate School of Architecture & Urban Design diploma ceremony, at 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, or immediately following Commencement, on Brookings Drive mall. The faculty speaker is Jonathan Stitelman, MArch ’11/MUD ’11, lecturer in architecture. The undergraduate student speaker is Emily Mark, bachelor’s candidate in architecture. The graduate student speaker is Yi He, a master’s candidate in architecture and construction management.

Alex Borchert, BSBA ’06, managing director of investments for Altus Properties, a private-equity real estate investment firm based in St. Louis, for the Olin Business School undergraduate recognition ceremony, at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, in the Field House.

Nancy Staudt, dean of the School of Law and the Howard and Caroline Cayne Professor of Law, for the School of Law ceremony, at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, in the Athletic Complex varsity gym. The faculty speaker is Gregory Magarian, professor of law; student speakers are Sarah L. Rockefeller and Lei (Iris) Yu.

Craig A. Buchman, MD, the Lindburg Professor and head of the Department of Otolaryngology, for the Program in Audiology and Communication Sciences recognition ceremony, at 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, in the Farrell Learning and Teaching Center, Connor Auditorium.

Aimee Wehmeier, executive director and CEO of Paraquad, for the Program in Occupational Therapy diploma ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, in Graham Chapel. The faculty speaker is Kerri Morgan, assistant professor of occupational therapy. Student speakers are Kaitlyn Nellessen, candidate for a master’s in occupational therapy, Rebecca Bollinger, candidate for a doctorate in occupational therapy, and Matthew Foreman.

Ethel Frese, DPT, a professor of physical therapy and athletic training in the Doisy College of Health Science at Saint Louis University, for the Program in Physical Therapy, at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at The Chase Park Plaza, Khorassan Ballroom, 212 N. Kingshighway. The faculty speaker is Tamara Burlis, DPT, associate professor of physical therapy and of medicine, as well as associate director for clinical education and assistant director of professional curriculum in physical therapy at Washington University. The student speaker is Hannah Katherine Coryell, a candidate for a doctorate in physical therapy.

Leana Wen, MD ’07, Baltimore health commissioner and an emergency medicine physician, for the School of Medicine’s Doctor of Medicine program, at 3 p.m. Friday, May 19, at America’s Center’s Ferrara Theater, 701 Convention Plaza. The student speaker is Class President Miriam Ben Abdallah, a candidate for a doctor of medicine. Learn more about MD Commencement activities.

Joe Fox, associate dean for MBA programs, for the Olin Business School graduate recognition ceremony, at 3 p.m. Friday, May 19, in the Field House.