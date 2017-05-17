Stay alert about potential for Commencement changes

Due to the threat of severe weather Friday, May 19, the university is reminding graduating students, families and campus volunteers about the severe weather plan. The university homepage, wustl.edu, the Commencement website and app and other methods of communication will be updated by 7 a.m. Friday if leaders determine that weather conditions require the ceremony planned for Brookings Quadrangle to instead move indoors.

Guests can watch via alternate viewing sites on the Danforth Campus, and anyone also may view the live stream on the Commencement website.