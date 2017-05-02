Take part in Teaching Center institute May 24-25

The Teaching Center is again offering the program “Inclusion and Diversity to Engage All: Faculty Institute on Teaching,” or IDEA FIT. IDEA FIT will take place May 24-25 and bring faculty together in interactive workshops to work on inclusive teaching practices. Apply by May 11.
