The View From Here 5.22.17

Graduate students celebrate Washington University’s 156th Commencement. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Students from the School of Engineering & Applied Science wait to enter Brookings Quadrangle on May 19, 2017. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Graduates from Arts & Sciences wave their Arts & Sciences pennants. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Brookings Quadrangle is full of graduates and well-wishers. (Photo: Washington University)
Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton bestows an honorary degree on Commencement speaker Anna Quindlen. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Graduates share a hug at Commencement. (Photo: Washington University)
Graduates celebrate at Commencement May 19, 2017. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Graduating seniors enjoyed the photo booth at the Chancellor’s Dinner on May 15. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Epiphanie Siyaleo, a rising sophomore at Metro Academic & Classical High, introduces herself to the fourth cohort of the College Prep Program, which prepares talented, first-generation students for college. On May 13, Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton welcomed College Prep scholars and their families to the South 40. View the list of 2017 College Prep scholars. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Institute for School Partnership educators learn more at an event May 17 about the upcoming solar eclipse in August. (Photo: Myra Lopez)
Graduates toss their mortar boards at the conclusion of Commencement. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
