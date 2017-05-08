The View From Here 5.8.17

Allan Miller, a project manager in Operations & Facilities Management at the School of Medicine, oversees new landscaping on the Medical Campus. Native, perennial plants are used to keep maintenance to a minimum and achieve sustainable design. (Photo: Robert Boston/School of Medicine)
Stephen Bell speaks during the Liberman Leadership Awards ceremony recognizing graduate students April 12 in Umrath Lounge. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
A team of 16 undergraduate engineering students worked for months to design and build an unmanned aircraft. The team competed in April and finished in the top 10 percent in the international competition. Learn more on School of Engineering site.
Student Christina Wang won the WashUDUC Instagram photo contest for her photo of Olin Library.
The U.S. Coast Guard helped the Eureka High School engineering team retrieve their balsa wood glider from their flooded school so they could compete in the Boeing Engineering Challenge May 3 at the Washington University Field House. About 250 students from across the region worked with Boeing engineers to build their gliders. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
