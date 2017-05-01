The View From Here 5.1.17

People enjoy Thurtene Carnival on the Danforth Campus April 22. Students and local residents enjoyed a weekend of rides, food, and fun. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Washington University celebrated William Shakespeare’s 453rd birthday APril 23 with performances of some the Bard’s most famous works. Olin Business School’s dramatic society, The Dean’s Players, participated in the event. Dean Mark Taylor (center) portrayed Henry V. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Gerry and Bob Virgil (front row) celebrated the accomplishments of university community members at the annual Gerry and Bob Virgil Ethic of Service Award April 19. Recipients include (back row, from left) Annie Marggraff, a senior in Arts & Sciences, who founded the Bears Running Club for children with autism; Molly Metzger, assistant professor at the Brown School, who promotes fair housing through her teaching and research; Lucy Chin, a senior in Arts & Sciences, who leads the InvestiGirls program at Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls; Steven Rosenblum, senior director of development, who has advanced cultural, educational and charitable institutions across the region, and Charlene Williams, program coordinator in the Program in Physical Therapy, who is chief visionary officer for Teens of Tomorrow. Visit the Gephardt Institute site to learn more about the recipients. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Brown School students participated April 20 in “Research Without Walls,” a student research symposium, in Hillman Hall. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Olin Business School rang in its 100th birthday during a Centennial Celebration Gala April 21. More than 700 guests attended the festivities, which included live music, food stations and a program that included the Distinguished Alumni Awards, the Dean’s Medal, presented to former Dean Mahendra Gupta, an address from Chancellor Mark Wrighton and a video outlining Dean Mark Taylor’s vision for Olin’s next century. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr.)
