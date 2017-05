The View From Here 5.1.17

Gerry and Bob Virgil (front row) celebrated the accomplishments of university community members at the annual Gerry and Bob Virgil Ethic of Service Award April 19. Recipients include (back row, from left) Annie Marggraff, a senior in Arts & Sciences, who founded the Bears Running Club for children with autism; Molly Metzger, assistant professor at the Brown School, who promotes fair housing through her teaching and research; Lucy Chin, a senior in Arts & Sciences, who leads the InvestiGirls program at Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls; Steven Rosenblum, senior director of development, who has advanced cultural, educational and charitable institutions across the region, and Charlene Williams, program coordinator in the Program in Physical Therapy, who is chief visionary officer for Teens of Tomorrow. Visit the Gephardt Institute site to learn more about the recipients. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)