The View From Here 5.1.17

Olin Business School rang in its 100th birthday during a Centennial Celebration Gala April 21. More than 700 guests attended the festivities, which included live music, food stations and a program that included the Distinguished Alumni Awards, the Dean’s Medal, presented to former Dean Mahendra Gupta, an address from Chancellor Mark Wrighton and a video outlining Dean Mark Taylor’s vision for Olin’s next century. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr.)