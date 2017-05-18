Washington University in St. Louis announces College Prep scholars

Washington University in St. Louis has admitted 50 rising high school sophomores to its innovative College Prep Program, a multiyear initiative that prepares high-achieving students with limited financial resources for college.

The students represent public, private and charter schools from across the region. They will live and study on campus for three summers, participating in science labs, preparing their college essays and studying with top university faculty.

“We welcome another fantastic cohort to the Washington University College Prep Program,” said Leah Merrifield, associate vice chancellor for community engagement and St. Louis college readiness initiatives. “These students have demonstrated that they are talented and motivated. Our goal is to give them the skills and the confidence to thrive in college.”

The program launched in 2014 with 25 students. Every one of those students is headed to college, many of them on scholarships. Five students will be attending Washington University through its College Prep Scholarship. In total, the cohort received more than $4 million in scholarship offers.

The 2017 College Prep Scholars are:

Domonic Archie, Vashon High School

Jamie Bell-Higgins, Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience

Katrina Britt, Carnahan High School of the Future

Ben Byas, St. Louis College Prep

Demareia Clay, Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience

Jayla Coleman, Hancock Place High School

Collin Croft, Christian Brothers College High School

Larry Daughrity, Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience

Brandy Farmer, Louisiana R-2 High School

Karalynn Fisher, Fort Zumwalt East High School

Kailon Ford, University City High School

Jada Freeman, Ritenour High School

Nyah Gaston, Hazelwood East High School

Trishten Gregory, Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience

April Harris, McCluer High School

Joddy Henderson, St. Louis College Prep

Brianna Hughes, Gateway STEM High School

Madison Jackson, Incarnate Word Academy

Donyea Johnson, Normandy High School

Melisa Kafedzic, Bayless High School

Zaire Kerr, Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience

Blessing Kpae, Gateway STEM High School

Peter Lawal, Hazelwood East High School

Philip Lawal, Hazelwood East High School

Stephanie Le, Metro Academic & Classical High School

Cyan Lewis, St. Louis College Prep

Alexander Lopez, Pattonville High School

Darnell Loyd, Northwest Academy of Law

Doanh Lung, Bayless High School

Phung Lung, Bayless High School

Yeimi Matos De Los Santos, University City High School

Valeria Monroy, Central Visual and Performing Arts High School

Darianna Morris, Cahokia High School

Bao Nguyen, Bayless High School

Kellen Porter, St. Louis University High School

Valeria Rivera, Villa Duchesne

Shamya Shaw, University City High School

Destiny Shelton, Hazelwood East High School

Epiphanie Siyaleo, Metro Academic & Classical High School

Emina Smajlovic, Bayless High School

Tia Smith, Hazelwood East High School

Brittney Thomas, Clyde C. Miller Career Academy

DeAngelo Thomas, St. Louis College Prep

Hiep Truong, Metro Academic & Classical High School

Joscelyn Tucker, Vashon High School

Leroy Carlos Tyse, Belleville East High School

Antwon Williams, Christian Brothers College High School

LaJoya Williams, Bayless High School

Talijah Williams, Normandy High School

Junxian Zhang, University City High School