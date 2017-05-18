Washington University in St. Louis announces College Prep scholars

Washington University in St. Louis has admitted 50 rising high school sophomores to its innovative College Prep Program, a multiyear initiative that prepares high-achieving students with limited financial resources for college.
The students represent public, private and charter schools from across the region. They will live and study on campus for three summers, participating in science labs, preparing their college essays and studying with top university faculty.
“We welcome another fantastic cohort to the Washington University College Prep Program,” said Leah Merrifield, associate vice chancellor for community engagement and St. Louis college readiness initiatives. “These students have demonstrated that they are talented and motivated. Our goal is to give them the skills and the confidence to thrive in college.”
The program launched in 2014 with 25 students. Every one of those students is headed to college, many of them on scholarships. Five students will be attending Washington University through its College Prep Scholarship. In total, the cohort received more than $4 million in scholarship offers.
The 2017 College Prep Scholars are:
Domonic Archie, Vashon High School
Jamie Bell-Higgins, Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience
Katrina Britt, Carnahan High School of the Future
Ben Byas, St. Louis College Prep
Demareia Clay, Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience
Jayla Coleman, Hancock Place High School
Collin Croft, Christian Brothers College High School
Larry Daughrity, Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience
Brandy Farmer, Louisiana R-2 High School
Karalynn Fisher, Fort Zumwalt East High School
Kailon Ford, University City High School
Jada Freeman, Ritenour High School
Nyah Gaston, Hazelwood East High School
Trishten Gregory, Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience
April Harris, McCluer High School
Joddy Henderson, St. Louis College Prep
Brianna Hughes, Gateway STEM High School
Madison Jackson, Incarnate Word Academy
Donyea Johnson, Normandy High School
Melisa Kafedzic, Bayless High School
Zaire Kerr, Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience
Blessing Kpae, Gateway STEM High School
Peter Lawal, Hazelwood East High School
Philip Lawal, Hazelwood East High School
Stephanie Le, Metro Academic & Classical High School
Cyan Lewis, St. Louis College Prep
Alexander Lopez, Pattonville High School
Darnell Loyd, Northwest Academy of Law
Doanh Lung, Bayless High School
Phung Lung, Bayless High School
Yeimi Matos De Los Santos, University City High School
Valeria Monroy, Central Visual and Performing Arts High School
Darianna Morris, Cahokia High School
Bao Nguyen, Bayless High School
Kellen Porter, St. Louis University High School
Valeria Rivera, Villa Duchesne
Shamya Shaw, University City High School
Destiny Shelton, Hazelwood East High School
Epiphanie Siyaleo, Metro Academic & Classical High School
Emina Smajlovic, Bayless High School
Tia Smith, Hazelwood East High School
Brittney Thomas, Clyde C. Miller Career Academy
DeAngelo Thomas, St. Louis College Prep
Hiep Truong, Metro Academic & Classical High School
Joscelyn Tucker, Vashon High School
Leroy Carlos Tyse, Belleville East High School
Antwon Williams, Christian Brothers College High School
LaJoya Williams, Bayless High School
Talijah Williams, Normandy High School
Junxian Zhang, University City High School
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.