Webb wins Quatrano Prize

John Webb, a senior majoring in biology, with a concentration in neuroscience, and in Japanese language and culture, all in Arts & Sciences, has been awarded the Ralph S. Quatrano Prize.

Established through a generous donation from Katherine Day Reinleitner, the Quatrano Prize is awarded annually to the student whose thesis shows greatest evidence of creativity in design, research methodology and/or broader scientific implications. The award is given in honor of Ralph Quatrano, the Spencer T. Olin Professor Emeritus and former chair of biology.

Webb’s thesis, titled “Sparse SCN VIP neurons communicate to the PVN through paracrine signaling,” was based on his work in the lab of Erik Herzog, professor of biology. Webb studied ways to mitigate pain after nerve injury and examined how the suprachiasmatic nucleus, the body’s master clock, communicates time-of-day information to the rest of the brain and body.

During his studies in Japan, he spent time working at Kyoto University; he will enter a PhD program in neuroscience at the University of California, San Francisco, this fall.