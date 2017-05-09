Women’s Society presents Switzer awards, Danforth scholarships

The Women’s Society of Washington University announced the winners of the Harriet K. Switzer Leadership Award and the Elizabeth Gray Danforth Scholarship during its annual membership meeting April 26.

Leaders of the Women’s Society presented graduating seniors Connie Gan and Annie Marggraff with the Harriet K. Switzer Leadership Award in recognition of the impact they had as undergraduates at Washington University and their exceptional potential for future leadership.

In addition, Rashonda Daniels and Joe Gorman received the prestigious Elizabeth Gray Danforth Scholarship, a full-tuition scholarship program established in 1976 for outstanding community college transfer students.

The Women’s Society operates Bear Necessities, plans events and lectures, and awards scholarship and grant money. This year, the organization held seven open lectures, awarded 24 university and student groups a total of $30,000 in grant funding, and put on the “Composing a Life” program, a panel discussion and networking event for both graduates and students.

Gan

Connie Gan served as a residential peer mentor and peer-led team learning leader for general chemistry for three years, providing academic mentoring to more than 100 students. She also served as a residential advisor.

While maintaining a high GPA, Gan also strove to advance STEM programming and mentorship opportunities for girls.

She helped organize Women in STEM Day, arranging for more than 100 high school girls from the St. Louis region to come to campus for a weekend to attend presentations by professors, participate in hands-on experiments in the laboratories and stay in the residence halls with current STEM students. Gan said some of those students have gone on to attend Washington University and have become leaders in their respective programs.

Gan also participated in Catalysts for Change, a three-tiered program through which undergraduate women are mentored by female chemistry graduate students and in turn mentor local girls to build their confidence in STEM fields.

Marggraff

Not only is Annie Marggraff, a member of the varsity women’s cross country/track-and-field program, she is the founder and co-director of the Bear Cubs Running Team, a running club for autistic children.

During the club’s weekly meetings, the children spend time with a university student-athlete mentor and gain exposure to running in a relaxed environment. Since its founding, the club has grown into a two-session program with over 60 athletes and 70 student coaches. Marggraff is encouraging other universities in the University Athletic Association conference to start their own chapters.

In addition to her work with Bear Cubs, she is president of the university’s Mortarboard College Honor Society and its Pre-Veterinary and Zoological Society. She is also a student chair on the Health and Wellness Committee and is part of the Campus Interview Team, which interviews prospective Washington University students.

Academically, Marggraff conducted evolutionary biology research and worked in an applied behavior analysis clinic with children on the autism spectrum.

Daniels

Rashonda Daniels will graduate from Florissant Valley Community College with a 3.67 GPA as a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honors Program.

A talented artist, Daniels represented Florissant Valley this year in Varsity Art, an exhibition of the best student work from St. Louis colleges and universities. Her devotion to her young, autistic son inspires her to create art that facilitates understanding of the autistic experience.

She has worked for several years as an overnight caregiver, and she also volunteers several hours a week and is active in local autism awareness outreach.

Gorman

Joe Gorman will graduate from St. Louis Community College at Meramec with a 4.0 GPA as an Honors Program scholar.

As Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s vice president of leadership, he spearheaded the 2016-2017 “Honors in Action” project for the Xi Lambda chapter. He is also a founding member of the Student Social Action Committee, an organization promoting progressive social change on campus and within the St. Louis community. He serves his peers on the Academic Appeals committee and as an academic coach, tutor and peer mentor for Student Support Services.