Becker Library exhibit on Jewish Hospital history open

An exhibit titled “‘Skill, tenderly applied, works wonders’ – A History of The Jewish Hospital of St. Louis” is open through Aug. 31 in the Bernard Becker Medical Library’s Glaser Gallery. Learn more on the library’s website.
