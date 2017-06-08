Becker Library exhibit on Jewish Hospital history open

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

An exhibit titled “‘Skill, tenderly applied, works wonders’ – A History of The Jewish Hospital of St. Louis” is open through Aug. 31 in the Bernard Becker Medical Library’s Glaser Gallery. Learn more on the library’s website.