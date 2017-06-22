Board of Trustees grants faculty appointments, promotions

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting May 5, the following faculty members were appointed with tenure or promoted with tenure, effective July 1.
Appointment with Tenure
Francisco J. Buera as professor of economics in Arts & Sciences;
Andrew C. Butler as associate professor of education in Arts & Sciences;
Lei Liu as professor of biostatistics in the School of Medicine; and
Fred M. Ssewamala as professor in the Brown School.
Promotion with Tenure
Ignacio Esponda to associate professor of economics in Olin Business School; and
Elizabeth Wellman Sepper to professor of law in the School of Law.
