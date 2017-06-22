Board of Trustees grants faculty appointments, promotions

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting May 5, the following faculty members were appointed with tenure or promoted with tenure, effective July 1.

Appointment with Tenure

Francisco J. Buera as professor of economics in Arts & Sciences;

Andrew C. Butler as associate professor of education in Arts & Sciences;

Lei Liu as professor of biostatistics in the School of Medicine; and

Fred M. Ssewamala as professor in the Brown School.

Promotion with Tenure

Ignacio Esponda to associate professor of economics in Olin Business School; and

Elizabeth Wellman Sepper to professor of law in the School of Law.