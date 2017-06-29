Burnham named a top young pathologist

Carey-Ann Burnham, an associate professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named to the American Society for Clinical Pathology’s 40 Under Forty list of accomplished pathologists and laboratory medicine professionals. The list recognizes early-career scientists and clinicians whose achievements and leadership qualities are making an impact on pathology and laboratory medicine.

Burnham is also an associate professor of molecular microbiology and of pediatrics at the School of Medicine, as well as medical director of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory for Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Her focus is on developing and testing new approaches for identifying microorganisms that cause disease.

She is particularly interested in antimicrobial resistance and how multidrug-resistant organisms arise and spread, especially within hospitals.

Originally published by the School of Medicine