Dacey honored by neurosurgery society

Ralph G. Dacey Jr., MD, the Henry G. & Edith R. Schwartz Professor and head of the Department of Neurosurgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Distinguished Service Award from the Society of Neurological Surgeons.

The award recognizes his decades of service to neurosurgical education. Read more on the School of Medicine site.