French named director of pediatric rheumatology division

Anthony R. French, MD, PhD, an associate professor of pediatrics, has been named director of the Division of Pediatric Rheumatology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
French, also an associate professor of pathology and immunology and of biomedical engineering, succeeds Andrew J. White, MD, the James P. Keating, MD, Professor of Pediatrics, who recently was named vice chair of medical education for the Department of Pediatrics.
