Grant applications sought from junior cancer researchers

Washington University School of Medicine is accepting applications for the American Cancer Society Institutional Research Grant to support the development of junior investigators who have no national peer-reviewed research grant support.
The program supports junior faculty conducting cancer research pilot projects to obtain preliminary results that will enable them to compete successfully for national research grants.
Up to four investigators will be awarded a maximum of $30,000. The application deadline is Sept. 16. Learn more on the Siteman Cancer Center website or by contacting Paige Isom at isom@wustl.edu.
