Gutmann awarded international fellowships

David H. Gutmann, MD, PhD, the Donald O. Schnuck Family Professor and director of the Neurofibromatosis (NF) Center at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been awarded the Alexander von Humboldt Professorship, Germany’s highest academic award for researchers outside the country, and has been named an Einstein Visiting Fellow by the Berlin Institute of Health.

While continuing to lead his laboratory and the NF Center at the School of Medicine, Gutmann also will travel regularly to Germany to work with Helmut Kettenmann at the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in Berlin.

