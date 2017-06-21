Moore appointed director of university’s College Advising Corps chapter

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ashley June Moore has been appointed program director of the Washington University in St. Louis College Advising Corps, which places recent Washington University graduates into local high schools to serve as full-time college advisers.

Moore earned an undergraduate degree in psychology in Arts & Sciences from Washington University and a graduate degree in divinity, with an emphasis in youth, family and culture, from Fuller Theological Seminary.

Leah Merrifield, associate vice chancellor for community engagement and St. Louis college readiness initiatives, said Moore has the experience to grow the university’s program.

“The combination of Ashley’s knowledge of Washington University, the St. Louis region, along with her experience managing programs and young professionals, made her the ideal candidate to take the helm of the university’s College Advising Corps chapter,” Merrifield said.

Washington University’s six advisers serve students in six low-income high schools in the St. Louis region. The Washington University chapter, launched in 2015, is part of the national College Advising Corps.