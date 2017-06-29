Parking/transit reminders around Fourth of July holiday

Parking and Transportation reminds the campus community to plan ahead before traveling to campus around the July 4 holiday. On Monday, July 3, the West Campus shuttle will be in service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Campus Circulator will operate from 7:40 a.m. to 7 p.m. The spaces directly in front of Mallinckrodt Center will be unavailable July 3.

The West Campus shuttle, Campus Circulator and Campus2Home will not operate Tuesday, July 4, but normal schedules will resume Wednesday, July 5.

On Tuesday, July 4, Metro trains and buses will follow weekend schedules. Also remember that Fair St. Louis is being held in nearby Forest Park July 2-4. Some spaces on the east surface lot at West Campus will be unavailable July 3 and 4 and early July 5 for the university to accommodate parking for Fair St. Louis.