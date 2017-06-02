Piston honored by Microscopy Society of America

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

David Piston, the Edward Mallinckrodt Jr. Professor and head of the Department of Cell Biology and Physiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been awarded the 2017 Distinguished Scientist Award for Biological Sciences by the Microscopy Society of America.

The award recognizes his groundbreaking work with fluorescent imaging techniques, which use lasers, glowing molecular tags and other tools to measure and monitor biological processes in cell cultures and in living organisms.

Read the full article on the School of Medicine site.