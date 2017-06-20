Setton named chair of biomedical engineering

Lori Setton, a renowned researcher into the role of the degeneration and repair of musculoskeletal tissues, has been named chair of the Department of Biomedical Engineering in the School of Engineering & Applied Science at Washington University in St. Louis, effective Aug. 1.

Setton’s work, which has been supported by more than $25 million in funding, includes: creating new biomaterials that promote regeneration of degenerating intervertebral discs; creating new drug depots to slowly release inflammatory inhibitors in arthritis and disc diseases; and revealing novel relationships between disease development and the onset of pain and dysfunction.

To read more about Setton’s research focus and appointment, visit the School of Engineering & Applied Science’s website.