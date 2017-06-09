Simon honored with Friends of Nursing Award

Laura Simon, a clinical librarian at Bernard Becker Medical Library at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Friends of Nursing Award from Barnes-Jewish Hospital. She was formally recognized May 10 as part of an annual Nurses’ Week program.
Her chief responsibility is to actively engage with clinicians through the library’s clinical rounding service, which contributes information-finding expertise to patient care and supports an evidence-based approach to medicine. She also supports systematic reviews, teaching and course planning, and performs literature searches for clinicians and researchers.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.