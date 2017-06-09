Simon honored with Friends of Nursing Award

Laura Simon, a clinical librarian at Bernard Becker Medical Library at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Friends of Nursing Award from Barnes-Jewish Hospital. She was formally recognized May 10 as part of an annual Nurses’ Week program.

Her chief responsibility is to actively engage with clinicians through the library’s clinical rounding service, which contributes information-finding expertise to patient care and supports an evidence-based approach to medicine. She also supports systematic reviews, teaching and course planning, and performs literature searches for clinicians and researchers.

Originally published by the School of Medicine