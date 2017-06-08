Staudt graduation speaker at University of Bergen

Nancy Staudt, dean of the Washington University School of Law and the Howard and Caroline Cayne Professor of Law, is serving as graduation speaker this month for the Faculty of Law at the University of Bergen in Bergen, Norway.
Staudt discussed her path to a legal career and the challenges new lawyers will face in an interview on the university’s Faculty of Law website.
