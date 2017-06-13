The View From Here 6.13.17

Student Jayla Gordon-Spraggins of the Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls embraces a classmate at the school’s first eighth grade “rising up” ceremony, held June 1 in the Lab Sciences Building at Washington University. Hawthorn, Missouri’s first single-sex charter school, was founded in 2014 by Washington University trustee Mary Danforth Stillman. Hawthorn is one of five charter schools sponsored by Washington University. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Robyn Wiens (right), principal at Hawthorn, proudly presents an award to student Trezhure Cartwright at the “rising up” ceremony held at Washington University June 1. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
The Exploring Innovation Frontiers Initiative, a national effort to support and advance innovation in the United States, held a conference June 6 at the university’s Office of Technology Management. (From left) Chad Evans, of the Council on Competitiveness; university Chancellor Mark Wrighton; Deborah Wince-Smith, president/CEO of the Council on Competitiveness; university Provost Holden Thorp; France Cordova, director of the National Science Foundation; Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer at the university; and Brian Stone, Cordova’s chief of staff, stand together at the conference. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
France Cordova, director of the National Science Foundation (center), speaks to those gathered at the Exploring Innovation Frontiers Initiative conference June 6. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Over 40 Washington University faculty and staff members attended a tour of Cortex hosted by the Diversity and Inclusion Forum for Faculty and Staff May 24. Highlights included the TechShop, BioGenerator’s Accelerator Labs and the @4240 building. The tour culminated in a luncheon sponsored by the Professional Leadership Academy & Network. For more information about Cortex, visit cortexstl.com. (Photo by Gail Boker)
Jiayuan Li (left), an alum living in Shanghai, visits with university Provost Holden Thorp. Thorp, along with Jeffery Matthews, professor in the Performing Arts Department, led the “We Are Family” musical review group, which performed for a crowd of alumni and friends in Shanghai May 25 and in Beijing May 28. (Photo by Zengyuan Zhang)
Students from the Sam Fox School embark on a one-week Italian language and cultural immersion program on the island of Elba as part of the 2017 Florence Summer program. (Photo by Courtney Cushard)
Sam Fox students participate in a colorful printmaking workshop in Florence, Italy, June 5 as part of their summer study-abroad program. (Photo courtesy of Carmon Colangelo, Sam Fox School)
The Center for Women’s Infectious Disease Research at the School of Medicine met June 5 with representatives from the Broad Institute. The meeting focused on addressing the crisis of antibiotic resistance. Scientists from the center and institute hope to revolutionize the development of antibiotic-sparing therapeutics. (Photo courtesy of School of Medicine)
