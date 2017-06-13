The View From Here 6.13.17

The Exploring Innovation Frontiers Initiative, a national effort to support and advance innovation in the United States, held a conference June 6 at the university’s Office of Technology Management. (From left) Chad Evans, of the Council on Competitiveness; university Chancellor Mark Wrighton; Deborah Wince-Smith, president/CEO of the Council on Competitiveness; university Provost Holden Thorp; France Cordova, director of the National Science Foundation; Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer at the university; and Brian Stone, Cordova’s chief of staff, stand together at the conference. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)