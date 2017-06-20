The View From Here 6.20.17

Sam Fox School architecture students have worked for months to design and build a 100-foot-long public sculpture, “Spectroplexus.” The work was installed this month in Terminal 2, above the ticketing lobby, at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. See more images on the Sam Fox Facebook page. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Students from the Israel Summer Business Academy gather in front of the Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem on June 15. A collaboration between Olin Business School and the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya, Israel, ISBA is designed for students of all faiths and academic backgrounds who want to learn about Israeli business and that country’s entrepreneurial environment. (Photo courtesy of Steve Malter)
Olin Business School Dean Mark Taylor (front row, right) helps celebrate the business school’s 60-year partnership with the Korea University Business School in June. (Courtesy photo)
As part of Sommerakademie 2017, Sam Fox students hear from Thomas Lutz, head of the Memorial Museums Department of the Topography of Terror Foundation in Berlin. Sommerakademie explores multiple modes of creative and cultural production in relation to the material, social and political conditions of Berlin. (Photo by Patricia J. Olynyk, Sam Fox School)
Incoming female residents at the School of Medicine connected with one another at a networking event hosted by Rakhee Bhayani, MD, on June 13. The Forum for Women in Internal Medicine organized the event. The group also sponsors workshops, lectures and supportive mentorships to help women physicians succeed professionally and personally at the School of Medicine. (Photo by Robert Boston/School of Medicine)
This puppy was seen taking advantage of a shady spot outside Graham Chapel recently.
