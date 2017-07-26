‘An element of surprise’

The wing of an airplane is a mechanized form. But it’s also a shape, like the wing of a bird, that we understand from the living world.

Last spring, eight students from the Graduate School of Architecture & Urban Design — part of the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis — designed and began building prototype sections for “Spectroplexus,” a large public sculpture commissioned by the Art and Culture Program at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

This summer, students — joined by more than a dozen volunteers — spent weeks fabricating and installing the final piece in the airport’s Terminal 2. The finished artwork, which runs nearly 100 feet long, demonstrates how simple organic processes can inspire built systems of great intricacy and complexity

“This studio is very different from anything else I have experienced academically,” said Maria Draskic, a master’s candidate in architecture. “It’s closest to the practicing world because we actually have the real client.”

Fellow master’s candidate Gregory Smolkovich noted that “Spectroplexus” is suspended from the terminal ceiling — a fact that shaped many of the group’s design decisions. For example, for the thin, web-like framing, “we ultimately chose carbon fiber because it was so light-weight,” Smolkovich explained. Meanwhile, the gently shifting colored panels are formed from “polycarbonate plastic that is essentially hooked on to the carbon fiber modules.”

Though “Spectroplexus” was designed using state-of-the-art digital tools, construction was labor-intensive and completed almost entirely by hand. Seen from different vantage points, the piece seems to change shape and density, reflecting its own hybrid character while also greeting passengers and visitors as they arrive and depart.

“For me, it was a very personally significant experience,” Draskic concluded. “It’s going to affect they way I see architecture and the way I practice architecture in the future.”

MATERIALS

H2550-12K TCR Prepreg Carbon Fiber Tow (30% UF3376-100 Resin Content)

12K Carbon Fiber Tow

EpoxAmite 102 Medium Epoxy Laminating Resin

LEXANTM 8B35 .010” Polycarbonate Film

Alcohol-diluted ink

FACTS AND FIGURES

Overall weight: Approximately 410 lbs

Dimensions: Approximately 100’ long x 20’ wide x 20’ tall

Lowest point is approximately 11’ from floor

GRADUATE SCHOOL FACULTY

Jason Foster Butz

Lavender Tessmer

PROJECT DESIGN TEAM

Samantha Brown

Rachel Burch

Marija Draskic

Daniel Ho

Yigang Li

Gregory Smolkovich

Ellie Sonnenwirth Weisz

Michael Zhou