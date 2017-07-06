Bagnall honored with McKnight Scholar Award

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Martha Bagnall, an assistant professor of neuroscience at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a McKnight Scholar by the McKnight Endowment Fund for Neuroscience.

The award honors young scientists whose innovative research advances the ability to diagnose, prevent and treat diseases of the brain. Using zebrafish, a tiny fish with a spinal cord remarkably similar to those of mammals, Bagnall studies how the brain and spinal cord work together to maintain balance and posture.

