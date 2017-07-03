Carpenter honored by geriatric emergency medicine society

Christopher Carpenter, MD, an associate professor of emergency medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been awarded the 2017 Gerson Sanders award by the Academy of Geriatric Emergency Medicine (AGEM).

The award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to improving care for older adults in emergency medicine. The honor is named after Lowell Gerson, a professor emeritus at Northeast Ohio Medical University; and Arthur Sanders, MD, a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, pioneers in geriatric emergency medicine.

Carpenter, the immediate past-president of AGEM, helped found the organization. He also developed widely accepted geriatric emergency department guidelines and currently is leading efforts to accredit emergency departments for adherence to these guidelines.

Originally published by the School of Medicine