Colonna joins Cure Alzheimer’s Fund research consortium

Marco Colonna, MD, the Robert Rock Belliveau, MD, Professor of Pathology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been invited to join Cure Alzheimer’s Fund’s research consortium.

As a member of the consortium, Colonna will work with other Alzheimer’s investigators to identify the most promising avenues of research toward slowing, stopping or reversing the progress of the devastating neurodegenerative disease.

