Dunn awarded cancer fellowship

Gavin Dunn, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of neurosurgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Damon Runyon Clinical Investigator Award. The three-year award will support his investigations into how the body’s immune system can be harnessed to fight brain cancer.

Dunn, who also is a member of the Andrew M. and Jane M. Bursky Center for Human Immunology and Immunotherapy Programs, focuses on glioblastoma, the most deadly form of brain cancer.

