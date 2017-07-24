Ellis receives Newman Civic Fellowship

Crystal Ellis, a first-year graduate student working toward a master’s in public health at the Brown School, has received a Newman Civic Fellowship, a one-year national fellowship for student leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to finding solutions to challenges facing communities throughout the country. Candidates are recommended by college and university presidents.

In Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton’s recommendation letter, he describes Ellis as a “passionate and insightful leader focused on supporting and empowering communities of color through a public health approach focused on reducing health disparities and improving wellness.” Ellis plans to use the fellowship to collaborate with other leaders toward creating positive social change in the St. Louis community and beyond.

Ellis is a student researcher working with Jack Kirkland, an associate professor at the Brown School, focused on the African-American family, as well as social and economic development. Among other roles, Ellis served as a diversity ambassador participant and was president of the Cal Poly Pomona Black Advance club. Ellis earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from California State Polytechnic University.

