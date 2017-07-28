Gephardt Institute’s Civic Engagement Fund awards $20,000 in latest cycle

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Gephardt Institute’s Civic Engagement Fund awarded more than $20,000 during its May 2017 funding cycle for both teaching courses and for carrying out community projects.

Read more about the recently funded initiatives, from efforts to prevent falls among older adults to renewable energy case studies to a camp for children with cerebral palsy, on the Gephardt Institute site.

The fund provides support for community engagement initiatives, such as civic engagement, community service and community-based teaching and learning projects. During the 2016-17 academic year, the fund awarded 41 projects and more than $55,000 to faculty, students and staff.