Graduate student wins Prairie Schooner writing award

Ali Taheri Araghi, a Washington University in St. Louis PhD student in comparative literature in Arts & Sciences, has received Prairie Schooner’s Virginia Faulkner Award for Excellence in Writing for his story “Snow,” published in the journal’s fall 2016 issue. The award includes a $1,000 prize.

Prairie Schooner, a nationally recognized literary journal published by the University of Nebraska Press, includes short story, poetry, essay and book review submissions. The journal publishes the works of up-and-coming authors alongside more established writers, and it has featured the work of Pulitzer Prize winners, Nobel laureates, National Endowment for the Arts recipients, and MacArthur and Guggenheim fellows.

The Virginia Faulkner Award for Excellence in Writing honors Faulkner, former editor-in-chief of the University of Nebraska Press and Prairie Schooner fiction editor.