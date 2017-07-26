ISP partners with foundation to support makerspace kits in classrooms

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Josh Seidel Memorial Foundation recently awarded the Institute for School Partnership at Washington University in St. Louis funds to support the creation of mobile makerspace kits to be used in classrooms in the University City School District.

The Josh Seidel Memorial Foundation carries on the spirit and legacy of Seidel, who died in a work accident in 2013. The foundation funds college scholarships; science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs; and much more.

