ISP partners with foundation to support makerspace kits in classrooms

The Josh Seidel Memorial Foundation recently awarded the Institute for School Partnership at Washington University in St. Louis funds to support the creation of mobile makerspace kits to be used in classrooms in the University City School District.
The Josh Seidel Memorial Foundation carries on the spirit and legacy of Seidel, who died in a work accident in 2013. The foundation funds college scholarships; science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs; and much more.
Learn more about the makerspace kits on the ISP site.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.