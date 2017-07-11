Who Knew WashU? 7.11.17

Question: Which former WashU student authored a best-selling children’s book in the 1950s after achieving success as an actress, singer, composer and voice coach?

A) Barbara Cooney

B) Kay Thompson

C) Jane Yolen

D) Jeana Yaeger

