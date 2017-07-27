Loeb Teaching Fellows announced

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Patricia F. Kao, MD, and Sabrina Nunez have been named the 2017-19 Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Teaching Fellows at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Nunez is assistant dean for curriculum and basic sciences in the Office of Education, and Kao is an associate professor of medicine in the Division of Nephrology.

The fellowship program was established in 2004 with a gift from Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb to advance clinical education. The program also is supported by The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital. The two-year fellowship provides recipients extra time to focus on implementing innovative ideas to enhance the education of medical students and residents.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.