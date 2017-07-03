New IT services organization for researchers launches

A new IT services organization focused on providing IT infrastructure and services to the university’s research community has launched. Research Infrastructure Services will complement and support services from the Institute for Informatics and build the university’s common research IT service capabilities. Learn more from the Office of the CIO website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.