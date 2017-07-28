Obituary: Denise Thomas, medical assistant and student, 52

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Denise Thomas, a medical assistant for 28 years in the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and a student in University College, died July 4, 2017, in St. Louis. Thomas, 52, died several days after suffering a stroke at her home in St. Louis.

Thomas was a medical assistant in the Division of Hematology. She also was working toward a bachelor’s degree in health-care management in University College in Arts & Sciences and was on track to earn her degree in December.

In 2010, she was inducted into the Washington University chapter of the Alpha Sigma Lambda honor society, which celebrates the scholarship and leadership of adult students in higher education.

Thomas is survived by her husband, Theo Thomas; her sons, Cory J., Phillip A. and Andrew A. Thomas; her sister, Vinissa Thomas; her brothers, Norval L. Washington, Milton Bell, Lamont Thomas and Frank P. Thomas; and six grandchildren.

A funeral was held July 15 at Kossuth Church of God in Christ in St. Louis.

Originally published by the School of Medicine