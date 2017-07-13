Obituary: Richard F. Ford, emeritus trustee, 81

Richard F. “Dick” Ford, emeritus trustee of Washington University in St. Louis, died Saturday, July 8, 2017, at his home in St. Louis after a long battle with cancer. He was 81.

Ford was elected to the university’s Board of Trustees in 1981; he became an emeritus trustee in 2007. Over the years, he served on nearly every board committee, among them finance, development, and undergraduate experience, which he chaired for five years, as well as on the university’s national councils for social work and undergraduate experience.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Lupton Chapel, 7233 Delmar Blvd., in University City. Read the family obituary here.