Olin faculty, graduate students to participate in group research conference

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Faculty and graduate students from Olin Business School will be presenting at the Interdisciplinary Network for Group Research conference, which takes place in St. Louis Thursday through Saturday, July 20-22.

The Interdisciplinary Network for Group Research focuses on the interdisciplinary study of teamwork. Its conference brings together scholars from around the world to collaborate and share research on groups and teams.

Andrew Knight, associate professor of organizational behavior, and Patrizia Vecchi, a PhD candidate in organizational behavior, will present on how a single highly difficult team member — a “bad apple” — can change the trajectory of how social integration develops over time in new teams.

Steven Gray, a recent PhD graduate in organizational behavior, will explore “functional homophily in venture-founding team formation.” Jasmine Morlee Huang and Elizabeth Ann Luckman, PhD candidates in organizational behavior, will present on the differing effects of gender in the way leaders take or assign blame after a team failure.