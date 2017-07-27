Presley selected as part of St. Louis Business Journal’s ‘30 under 30’

Chris Presley, an adviser in Olin Business School and an adjunct instructor for University College in Arts & Sciences, was selected as part of the St. Louis Business Journal’s 2017 class of “30 Under 30.”

Chosen by a panel of previous “30 under 30” winners and the Business Journal editorial board, the honorees represent 30 emerging leaders in the St. Louis area.

Alongside his work of recruiting and academic advising, Presley advises several organizations, such as MoneyThink, an organization of 60 Washington University students who travel weekly to provide financial literacy in the Hazelwood School District. Presley is also president of the Ole Miss Alumni Club of St. Louis and helped launch the Gamecock Gateway Program, a residential bridge program between the University of South Carolina and Midlands Technical College.

Other members of the university community also were chosen for the Business Journal’s “30 Under 30.” They include Paimun Jared “PJ” Amini, an alum of Arts & Sciences and of Olin’s Professional MBA program; Richard A. Espenschied, who earned an MBA and, from the School of Law, a JD; Allison M. Mendez, an architecture alum; Matt Plummer, a current Professional MBA student; and Virginia Woodfork, a law alum.