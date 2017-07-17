Public Health Cubed funding cycle open

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Public Health Cubed is a rapid seed funding mechanism for Institute for Public Health faculty scholars. This cycle seeks projects focused on health equity and community and social disparities. Submit ideas by Aug. 15.