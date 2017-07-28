PXSTL community design projects announced

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Pulitzer Arts Foundation, the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts and Chicago-based artists Amanda Williams and Andres L. Hernandez have awarded four grants to support development of community design initiatives as part of this year’s PXSTL project, “A Way, Away (Listen While I Say).”

The recipients are:

Perennial, a creative reuse organization founded by Sam Fox School alumnus Jenny Murphy, who earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in 2009;

a collaboration between the Granite City Art and Design District and the New American Gardening initiative;

Art House, a housing cooperative in north St. Louis; and

a collaboration between the Solidarity Economy St. Louis network, carpentry company Citizen Carpentry and the historic small black business hub Tillie’s Corner.

Each will receive a grant of up to $2,500, pallets of salvaged bricks, and professional design and project management support from organizers to complete projects by November 2017.

For more more information, visit samfoxschool.wustl.edu.