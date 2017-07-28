PXSTL community design projects announced

Bricks being recycled from the building at 3721 Washington Blvd, which was demolished in April 2017. (Photo: Michael Thomas)

The Pulitzer Arts Foundation, the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts and Chicago-based artists Amanda Williams and Andres L. Hernandez have awarded four grants to support development of community design initiatives as part of this year’s PXSTL project, “A Way, Away (Listen While I Say).”

The recipients are:

Each will receive a grant of up to $2,500, pallets of salvaged bricks, and professional design and project management support from organizers to complete projects by November 2017.

For more more information, visit samfoxschool.wustl.edu.

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.