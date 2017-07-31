Social enterprise applications sought, kickoff planned

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The university’s Social Entrepreneurship and Innovation Community is now accepting applications for its 2017-18 cohort. The SEIC will host its 2017 kick-off event Sept 15. Learn more on the Fuse site.