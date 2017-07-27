Stress Less Challenge begins next week

Faculty and staff are encouraged to take part in the Stress Less Challenge during August, a program led by the Office of Human Resources. Take five minutes each day for a relaxing activity. Learn more on the Wellness Connection site.
