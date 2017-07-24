Sumers Recreation Center closed next week

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Sumers Recreation Center will be closed Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, for floor refinishing, cleaning and maintenance. The center will reopen Saturday, Aug. 5. Learn more on the recreation website.