Campus & Community The View From Here 7.11.17 July 11, 2017 Construction continues on the east end of the Danforth Campus July 7. Keep up with the latest on the construction project. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University) Construction teams have been moving earth and laying the groundwork for the massive east end project since the start of summer. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University) Brookings Hall stands tall behind the work zone. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University) More scenes from the east end construction July 7. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University) Workers continue moving dirt on the east end construction site July 7, with Hillman Hall in the background. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
