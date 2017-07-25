The View From Here 7.25.17

Brandi Herron, a fourth-grade teacher at Hillsboro Elementary School, and Meghan Hayes, a second-grade teacher at Peine Ridge Elementary in the Wentzville School District, measure each other during the bones and ratios session July 18, 2017, as part of the STEM Teacher Quality (STEM TQ) Institute. Hosted by Washington University’s Institute for School Partnership, the two-week summer institute helps elementary teachers teach STEM. (Photo: Myra Lopez)
High school students participating in the Sam Fox School’s Portfolio Plus Program toured the Contemporary Art Museum and Pulitzer Arts Foundation with Sam Fox students and faculty on July 15, 2017. The Portfolio Plus Program invites high school students to take college-level art and design courses, and they develop strong portfolios for college admission. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Students also toured interesting architectural spaces. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Sam Fox students and high school students perused art books together July 15 as part of the Portfolio Plus Program. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Participants in the university’s 2017 Summer Writers Institute gathered for an opening reception July 14 in Duncker Hall on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Author Aaron Coleman, a Chancellor’s Graduate Fellow in the university’s comparative literature PhD program, delivered the keynote address at the 2017 Summer Writers Institute opening reception July 14 in Duncker Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Participants in the university’s 2017 International Summer Study program gathered for a welcoming dinner with American fare at Lopata House on July 14. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
