The View From Here 7.25.17

Brandi Herron, a fourth-grade teacher at Hillsboro Elementary School, and Meghan Hayes, a second-grade teacher at Peine Ridge Elementary in the Wentzville School District, measure each other during the bones and ratios session July 18, 2017, as part of the STEM Teacher Quality (STEM TQ) Institute. Hosted by Washington University’s Institute for School Partnership, the two-week summer institute helps elementary teachers teach STEM. (Photo: Myra Lopez)