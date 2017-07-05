The View From Here 7.5.17

The first class of graduates from KIPP St. Louis gathered for a pennant ceremony in Graham Chapel June 23. Washington University serves as sponsor to KIPP St. Louis’ four public charter schools. The graduates, most of whom joined the program in elementary school, received $2.7 million in scholarship support. (Photo by Jim Phelan)
Incoming Sam Fox School first-year students on campus for SOAR arrange panels of a collaborative drawing. (Photo courtesy of John Early)
Children donned hard hats and got messy for the Family Learning Center’s celebration of National Mud Day June 29. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Julio Chang mixes up a batch of boiling mud with the help of vinegar and baking soda as a friend looks on. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Members of the second cohort of the College Prep Program hammed it up at their farewell dinner June 29. The students, rising high school seniors from across the region, spent three weeks on campus taking college courses and preparing for the college application process. (Photo by Leah Merrifield)
International students hang out outside the Stix House on June 20. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Students learn about West African tapestries as part of the Senegal Summer Program, led by Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo, assistant dean in Arts & Sciences. The students study French and Senegalese history and culture during the six-week course. (Photo by Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo)
Students participated in Storm the Dorms, a water fight for summer students on the South 40 Swamp, June 24. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
