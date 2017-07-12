Washington University Libraries announces winners of book essay competition

Washington University Libraries has announced the winners for the 30th annual Neureuther Student Book Collection Essay Competition.

The Neureuther competition offers first and second prizes, of $1,000 and $500, to both undergraduate students and graduate students who write short essays about their personal book collections. In the graduate category, Mary Andino, a PhD candidate in history in Arts & Sciences, won first place for her essay “Early Modern Europe: The Female Perspective.” Second place went to Alan Zhang, a student in Olin Business School, for “How to Live in a World with Others.”

In the undergraduate category, two Arts & Sciences students were awarded first and second prize. Educational and religious studies major Jennifer Greenberg won first place for her essay “Picked from the Pews: A Religiously Inspired Book Collection.” Second place went to anthropology and psychology major Meg Russell for “Our Books Are Important to Us.”

A panel of Washington University faculty served as this year’s judges. To read the winning essays online, visit the University Libraries website.

The competition is made possible by an endowment from Carl Neureuther, a 1940 graduate of Washington University who sought to encourage students to read for pleasure throughout their lives.