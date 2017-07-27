Wild, King expand roles in Student Affairs

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rob Wild and Tamara King, two student affairs veterans, are moving into new, expanded roles, announced Lori White, vice chancellor for student affairs at Washington University in St. Louis.

Wild, associate vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of the First Year Center, has been appointed associate vice chancellor for student transition and engagement and dean of students. Wild will continue to oversee Student Conduct and Community Standards, Campus Life, Residential Life and the First Year Center.

King, associate dean of students and director of student conduct, has been appointed associate vice chancellor for student support and wellness. She will oversee the Habif Health and Wellness Center, the Relationship & Sexual Violence Prevention Center and WashU Cares.

“Both Tamara and Rob have broad and deep experiences at WashU and an unwavering commitment to the well-being and success of our students,” White said.

Wild and King step into their new roles Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Wild and King both joined the Washington University staff within days of each other in 1999. But they share more than history, Wild said.

“We have long been partners who share similar values and goals — to ensure that all Washington University students have an outstanding experience here,” Wild said. “We believe that our students truly are at the heart of what makes Washington University great.”

King said Student Affairs is committed to serving the whole student.

“Fostering student support for health and well-being is one of the most important jobs we have at Washington University,” King said. “I look forward to strengthening resources and programs that keep our students strong, healthy and safe.”

Wild is conducting a search for an associate dean of student conduct and community standards.

Karen Coburn, who stepped in as an interim associate vice chancellor, will return to her role as consultant in residence.